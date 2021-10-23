English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueChelsea 7, Norwich 0 Chelsea: Mason Mount (8, 85, 90), Callum Hudson-Odoi (18), Reece James (42), Ben Chilwell (57), Max Aarons (62). Halftime: 3-0. Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke (56). Newcastle: Callum Wilson (65). Halftime: 0-0. Everton 2, Watford 5 Everton: Tom Davies (3), Richarlison (63). Watford: Joshua King (13, 80, 86), Juraj Kucka (78), Emmanuel Dennis (90). Halftime: 1-1. Leeds 1, Wolverhampton 1 Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (90). Wolverhampton: Hee-chan Hwang (10). Halftime: 0-1. Southampton 2, Burnley 2 Southampton: Valentino Livramento (41), Armando Broja (50). Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (13, 57). Halftime: 1-1. Brighton 1, Man City 4 Brighton: Alexis MacAllister (81). Man City: Ilkay Gundogan (13), Phil Foden (28, 31), Riyad Mahrez (90). Halftime: 0-3. England ChampionshipCardiff 0, Middlesbrough 2 Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (35), Martin Payero (74). Halftime: 0-1. Birmingham 2, Swansea 1 Birmingham: Troy Deeney (47), Riley McGree (82). Swansea: Michael Obafemi (77). Halftime: 0-0. Blackburn 2, Reading 0 Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (61), Tyrhys Dolan (64). Halftime: 0-0. Blackpool 2, Preston 0 Blackpool: Keshi Anderson (27), Gary Madine (68). Halftime: 1-0. Bournemouth 3, Huddersfield 0 Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (10, 21), Lloyd Kelly (64). Halftime: 2-0. Coventry 1, Derby 1 Coventry: Matt Godden (20). Derby: Graeme Shinnie (78). Halftime: 1-0. Luton Town 1, Hull 0 Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (17). Halftime: 1-0. Millwall 2, Stoke 1 Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (51, 61). Stoke: Romaine Sawyers (20). Halftime: 0-1. Peterborough 2, QPR 1 Peterborough: Harrison Burrows (56), Siriki Dembele (90). QPR: Ilias Chair (50). Halftime: 0-0. West Brom 3, Bristol City 0 West Brom: Jordan Hugill (7), Kyle Bartley (42), Karlan Grant (52). Halftime: 2-0. England League OneAFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 2 Wigan: Paul Kalambayi (50), James McClean (54). Halftime: 0-0. Accrington Stanley 2, Portsmouth 2 Accrington Stanley: Harry Pell (50), Matt Butcher (77). Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (18), Marcus Harness (86). Halftime: 0-1. Bolton 2, Gillingham 2 Bolton: Oladapo Afolayan (86), Kieran Lee (90). Gillingham: John Akinde (11), Kyle Dempsey (14). Halftime: 0-2. Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 3 Burton Albion: Charlie Lakin (80). Oxford United: Matty Taylor (1), Michael Bostwick (43), James Henry (84). Halftime: 0-2. Doncaster 3, Cheltenham 2 Doncaster: Joe Dodoo (23), Tom Anderson (45), Rodrigo Vilca (54). Cheltenham: Alfie May (68), Andy Williams (90). Halftime: 2-0. Ipswich 2, Fleetwood Town 1 Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (49), Bersant Celina (90). Fleetwood Town: Callum Morton (82). Halftime: 0-0. Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rotherham 3 Rotherham: Michael Ihiekwe (27), Daniel Barlaser (66), Freddie Ladapo (72). Halftime: 0-1. Morecambe 1, Plymouth 1 Morecambe: Jonah Ayunga (6). Plymouth: Danny Mayor (12). Halftime: 1-1. Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1 Sheffield Wednesday: Dennis Adeniran (55). Lincoln: Lewis Montsma (80). Halftime: 0-0. Shrewsbury 4, Cambridge United 1 Shrewsbury: Ryan Bowman (6, 73, 83), Luke Leahy (90). Cambridge United: Jack Iredale (58). Halftime: 1-0. Sunderland 0, Charlton 1 Charlton: Jayden Stockley (66). Halftime: 0-0. Wycombe 2, Crewe 1 Wycombe: Ryan Tafazolli (45, 90). Crewe: Tom Lowery (77). Halftime: 1-0. England League TwoBristol Rovers 1, Newport County 3 Bristol Rovers: Brett Pitman (45). Newport County: Courtney Baker-Richardson (27), Dom Telford (31, 61). Halftime: 1-2. Carlisle 0, Oldham 0 Halftime: 0-0. Exeter 2, Mansfield Town 1 Exeter: Timothee Dieng (61), Matt Jay (83). Mansfield Town: Oliver Hawkins (50). Halftime: 0-0. Forest Green 3, Salford 1 Forest Green: Nicky Cadden (45), Kane Wilson (71), Jack Aitchison (90). Salford: Brandon Thomas-Asante (17). Halftime: 1-1. Port Vale 3, Colchester 0 Port Vale: James Gibbons (6), James Wilson (16), Aaron Martin (61). Halftime: 2-0. Rochdale 3, Sutton United 2 Rochdale: Alex Newby (23), Liam Kelly (66), Aaron Morley (90). Sutton United: Isaac Olaofe (82), Alistair Smith (90). Halftime: 1-0. Scunthorpe 2, Crawley Town 1 Scunthorpe: George Francomb (32), Jake Scrimshaw (55). Crawley Town: Kwesi Appiah (73). Halftime: 1-0. Stevenage 0, Leyton Orient 0 Halftime: 0-0. Swindon 1, Bradford 3 Swindon: Jack Payne (78). Bradford: Caolan Lavery (16), Jack Levi Sutton (40), Theo Robinson (75). Halftime: 0-2. Tranmere 0, Northampton 2 Northampton: Kion Etete (52), Sam Hoskins (68). Halftime: 0-0. Walsall 2, Barrow 2 Walsall: George Miller (4, 62). Barrow: George Williams (36), Josh Gordon (90). Halftime: 1-1. Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 2 Hartlepool: David Ferguson (52), Mark Cullen (53), Matty Daly (59). Harrogate Town: George Thomson (28), Neill Byrne (35). Halftime: 0-2. England National LeagueAldershot 2, Bromley 3 Aldershot: No Name (4, 25). Bromley: No Name (9, 33, 65). Halftime: 2-2. Barnet 0, Wrexham 3 Wrexham: No Name (24, 28, 55). Halftime: 0-2. Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 1 Chesterfield: No Name (20, 43). Boreham Wood: No Name (67). Halftime: 2-0. Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Southend 0 Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (52, 56, 58). Halftime: 0-0. Eastleigh 2, Altrincham 1 Eastleigh: No Name (52, 61). Altrincham: No Name (5). Halftime: 0-1. Grimsby Town 2, Yeovil 0 Grimsby Town: No Name (20, 90). Halftime: 1-0. Notts County 2, Stockport County 1 Notts County: No Name (54, 68). Stockport County: No Name (90). Halftime: 0-0. Solihull Moors 1, Halifax Town 0 Solihull Moors: No Name (52). Halftime: 0-0. Torquay United 2, Kings Lynn 0 Torquay United: No Name (41, 77). Halftime: 1-0. Weymouth 1, Wealdstone 1 Weymouth: No Name (40). Wealdstone: No Name (62). Halftime: 1-0. Maidenhead United 3, Woking 2 Maidenhead United: No Name (39), Josh Kelly (76), Sam Barratt (90). Woking: No Name (25, 51). Halftime: 1-1.