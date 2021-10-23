Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Chelsea 7, Norwich 0

Chelsea: Mason Mount (8, 85, 90), Callum Hudson-Odoi (18), Reece James (42), Ben Chilwell (57), Max Aarons (62).

Halftime: 3-0.

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 1

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke (56).

Newcastle: Callum Wilson (65).

Halftime: 0-0.

Everton 2, Watford 5

Everton: Tom Davies (3), Richarlison (63).

Watford: Joshua King (13, 80, 86), Juraj Kucka (78), Emmanuel Dennis (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Leeds 1, Wolverhampton 1

Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (90).

Wolverhampton: Hee-chan Hwang (10).

Halftime: 0-1.

Southampton 2, Burnley 2
More for you

Southampton: Valentino Livramento (41), Armando Broja (50).

Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (13, 57).

Halftime: 1-1.

Brighton 1, Man City 4

Brighton: Alexis MacAllister (81).

Man City: Ilkay Gundogan (13), Phil Foden (28, 31), Riyad Mahrez (90).

Halftime: 0-3.

England Championship Cardiff 0, Middlesbrough 2

Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (35), Martin Payero (74).

Halftime: 0-1.

Birmingham 2, Swansea 1

Birmingham: Troy Deeney (47), Riley McGree (82).

Swansea: Michael Obafemi (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackburn 2, Reading 0

Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (61), Tyrhys Dolan (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackpool 2, Preston 0

Blackpool: Keshi Anderson (27), Gary Madine (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bournemouth 3, Huddersfield 0

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke (10, 21), Lloyd Kelly (64).

Halftime: 2-0.

Coventry 1, Derby 1

Coventry: Matt Godden (20).

Derby: Graeme Shinnie (78).

Halftime: 1-0.

Luton Town 1, Hull 0

Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo (17).

Halftime: 1-0.

Millwall 2, Stoke 1

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (51, 61).

Stoke: Romaine Sawyers (20).

Halftime: 0-1.

Peterborough 2, QPR 1

Peterborough: Harrison Burrows (56), Siriki Dembele (90).

QPR: Ilias Chair (50).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Brom 3, Bristol City 0

West Brom: Jordan Hugill (7), Kyle Bartley (42), Karlan Grant (52).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League One AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 2

Wigan: Paul Kalambayi (50), James McClean (54).

Halftime: 0-0.

Accrington Stanley 2, Portsmouth 2

Accrington Stanley: Harry Pell (50), Matt Butcher (77).

Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (18), Marcus Harness (86).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bolton 2, Gillingham 2

Bolton: Oladapo Afolayan (86), Kieran Lee (90).

Gillingham: John Akinde (11), Kyle Dempsey (14).

Halftime: 0-2.

Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 3

Burton Albion: Charlie Lakin (80).

Oxford United: Matty Taylor (1), Michael Bostwick (43), James Henry (84).

Halftime: 0-2.

Doncaster 3, Cheltenham 2

Doncaster: Joe Dodoo (23), Tom Anderson (45), Rodrigo Vilca (54).

Cheltenham: Alfie May (68), Andy Williams (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Ipswich 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (49), Bersant Celina (90).

Fleetwood Town: Callum Morton (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rotherham 3

Rotherham: Michael Ihiekwe (27), Daniel Barlaser (66), Freddie Ladapo (72).

Halftime: 0-1.

Morecambe 1, Plymouth 1

Morecambe: Jonah Ayunga (6).

Plymouth: Danny Mayor (12).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Dennis Adeniran (55).

Lincoln: Lewis Montsma (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Shrewsbury 4, Cambridge United 1

Shrewsbury: Ryan Bowman (6, 73, 83), Luke Leahy (90).

Cambridge United: Jack Iredale (58).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sunderland 0, Charlton 1

Charlton: Jayden Stockley (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 2, Crewe 1

Wycombe: Ryan Tafazolli (45, 90).

Crewe: Tom Lowery (77).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two Bristol Rovers 1, Newport County 3

Bristol Rovers: Brett Pitman (45).

Newport County: Courtney Baker-Richardson (27), Dom Telford (31, 61).

Halftime: 1-2.

Carlisle 0, Oldham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 2, Mansfield Town 1

Exeter: Timothee Dieng (61), Matt Jay (83).

Mansfield Town: Oliver Hawkins (50).

Halftime: 0-0.

Forest Green 3, Salford 1

Forest Green: Nicky Cadden (45), Kane Wilson (71), Jack Aitchison (90).

Salford: Brandon Thomas-Asante (17).

Halftime: 1-1.

Port Vale 3, Colchester 0

Port Vale: James Gibbons (6), James Wilson (16), Aaron Martin (61).

Halftime: 2-0.

Rochdale 3, Sutton United 2

Rochdale: Alex Newby (23), Liam Kelly (66), Aaron Morley (90).

Sutton United: Isaac Olaofe (82), Alistair Smith (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Scunthorpe 2, Crawley Town 1

Scunthorpe: George Francomb (32), Jake Scrimshaw (55).

Crawley Town: Kwesi Appiah (73).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stevenage 0, Leyton Orient 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Swindon 1, Bradford 3

Swindon: Jack Payne (78).

Bradford: Caolan Lavery (16), Jack Levi Sutton (40), Theo Robinson (75).

Halftime: 0-2.

Tranmere 0, Northampton 2

Northampton: Kion Etete (52), Sam Hoskins (68).

Halftime: 0-0.

Walsall 2, Barrow 2

Walsall: George Miller (4, 62).

Barrow: George Williams (36), Josh Gordon (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 2

Hartlepool: David Ferguson (52), Mark Cullen (53), Matty Daly (59).

Harrogate Town: George Thomson (28), Neill Byrne (35).

Halftime: 0-2.

England National League Aldershot 2, Bromley 3

Aldershot: No Name (4, 25).

Bromley: No Name (9, 33, 65).

Halftime: 2-2.

Barnet 0, Wrexham 3

Wrexham: No Name (24, 28, 55).

Halftime: 0-2.

Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 1

Chesterfield: No Name (20, 43).

Boreham Wood: No Name (67).

Halftime: 2-0.

Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Southend 0

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (52, 56, 58).

Halftime: 0-0.

Eastleigh 2, Altrincham 1

Eastleigh: No Name (52, 61).

Altrincham: No Name (5).

Halftime: 0-1.

Grimsby Town 2, Yeovil 0

Grimsby Town: No Name (20, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Notts County 2, Stockport County 1

Notts County: No Name (54, 68).

Stockport County: No Name (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Solihull Moors 1, Halifax Town 0

Solihull Moors: No Name (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

Torquay United 2, Kings Lynn 0

Torquay United: No Name (41, 77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Weymouth 1, Wealdstone 1

Weymouth: No Name (40).

Wealdstone: No Name (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

Maidenhead United 3, Woking 2

Maidenhead United: No Name (39), Josh Kelly (76), Sam Barratt (90).

Woking: No Name (25, 51).

Halftime: 1-1.