English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Newcastle 3, Man City 4 Newcastle: Emil Krafth (25), Joelinton (45), Joseph Willock (62). Man City: Joao Cancelo (39), Ferran Torres (42, 64, 66). Halftime: 2-2.