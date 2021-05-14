English Summaries

Skip to main content
Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Newcastle 3, Man City 4

Newcastle: Emil Krafth (25), Joelinton (45), Joseph Willock (62).

Man City: Joao Cancelo (39), Ferran Torres (42, 64, 66).

Halftime: 2-2.

