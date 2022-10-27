|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|11
|9
|1
|1
|25
|11
|28
|Man City
|11
|8
|2
|1
|36
|11
|26
|Tottenham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|23
|14
|23
|Newcastle
|12
|5
|6
|1
|20
|10
|21
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|3
|2
|16
|11
|21
|Man United
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|16
|20
|Fulham
|12
|5
|3
|4
|22
|22
|18
|Liverpool
|11
|4
|4
|3
|22
|13
|16
|Brighton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|14
|15
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|12
|14
|Brentford
|12
|3
|5
|4
|18
|21
|14
|Everton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|12
|13
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|16
|13
|Bournemouth
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|25
|13
|Aston Villa
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|16
|12
|Southampton
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|19
|12
|Leicester
|12
|3
|2
|7
|21
|24
|11
|Leeds
|11
|2
|3
|6
|13
|18
|9
|Wolverhampton
|12
|2
|3
|7
|5
|18
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|2
|3
|7
|8
|23
|9
___