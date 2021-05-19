|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|37
|26
|5
|6
|78
|32
|83
|Man United
|37
|20
|11
|6
|71
|43
|71
|Chelsea
|37
|19
|10
|8
|57
|34
|67
|Leicester
|37
|20
|6
|11
|66
|46
|66
|Liverpool
|36
|18
|9
|9
|63
|42
|63
|Tottenham
|36
|17
|8
|11
|63
|41
|59
|West Ham
|36
|17
|8
|11
|56
|46
|59
|Leeds
|37
|17
|5
|15
|59
|53
|56
|Everton
|36
|16
|8
|12
|46
|43
|56
|Arsenal
|36
|16
|7
|13
|50
|38
|55
|Aston Villa
|36
|14
|7
|15
|51
|44
|49
|Wolverhampton
|36
|12
|9
|15
|35
|49
|45
|Crystal Palace
|36
|12
|8
|16
|40
|61
|44
|Southampton
|37
|12
|7
|18
|47
|65
|43
|Brighton
|37
|9
|14
|14
|40
|44
|41
|Burnley
|36
|10
|9
|17
|33
|51
|39
|Newcastle
|36
|10
|9
|17
|43
|62
|39
|Fulham
|37
|5
|13
|19
|27
|51
|28
|West Brom
|36
|5
|11
|20
|33
|70
|26
|Sheffield United
|36
|6
|2
|28
|19
|62
|20
