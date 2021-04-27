Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 33 24 5 4 69 24 77
Man United 33 19 10 4 64 35 67
Leicester 33 19 5 9 60 38 62
Chelsea 33 16 10 7 51 31 58
West Ham 33 16 7 10 53 43 55
Liverpool 33 15 9 9 55 39 54
Tottenham 33 15 8 10 56 38 53
Everton 32 15 7 10 44 40 52
Leeds 33 14 5 14 50 50 47
Arsenal 33 13 7 13 44 37 46
Aston Villa 32 13 6 13 46 37 45
Wolverhampton 33 11 8 14 32 45 41
Crystal Palace 32 10 8 14 34 54 38
Burnley 33 9 9 15 30 45 36
Southampton 32 10 6 16 40 58 36
Newcastle 33 9 9 15 36 54 36
Brighton 33 7 13 13 33 39 34
Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 27
West Brom 33 5 10 18 30 64 25
Sheffield United 33 5 2 26 18 56 17

___

Monday, April 19

Leeds 1, Liverpool 1

Tuesday, April 20

Chelsea 0, Brighton 0

Wednesday, April 21

Tottenham 2, Southampton 1

Aston Villa 1, Man City 2

Thursday, April 22

Leicester 3, West Brom 0

Friday, April 23

Arsenal 0, Everton 1

Saturday, April 24

Liverpool 1, Newcastle 1

West Ham 0, Chelsea 1

Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0

Sunday, April 25

Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 4

Leeds 0, Man United 0

More for you

Aston Villa 2, West Brom 2

Monday, April 26

Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1

Friday, April 30

Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.

Monday, May 3

West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 44 28 9 7 69 33 93
Watford 44 26 10 8 61 28 88
Brentford 43 21 15 7 73 41 78
Bournemouth 44 22 11 11 73 43 77
Swansea 44 22 11 11 54 36 77
Barnsley 44 23 8 13 56 46 77
Reading 44 19 12 13 59 48 69
Cardiff 44 17 13 14 61 48 64
Middlesbrough 44 18 9 17 54 49 63
QPR 44 17 11 16 52 54 62
Luton Town 43 17 9 17 39 48 60
Millwall 44 14 17 13 42 45 59
Stoke 44 14 15 15 48 50 57
Preston 44 16 7 21 45 55 55
Blackburn 44 14 11 19 59 51 53
Birmingham 44 13 13 18 35 52 52
Nottingham Forest 44 12 15 17 36 43 51
Bristol City 44 15 6 23 44 61 51
Coventry 44 13 12 19 42 59 51
Huddersfield 44 12 11 21 47 68 47
Derby 44 11 10 23 32 53 43
Rotherham 42 11 6 25 42 57 39
Sheffield Wednesday 44 12 9 23 37 58 39
Wycombe 44 9 10 25 35 69 37

___

Tuesday, April 20

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Brentford 1, Cardiff 1

Swansea 0, QPR 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0

Preston 3, Derby 0

Wednesday, April 21

Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 2

Millwall 1, Bournemouth 4

Wycombe 2, Bristol City 1

Stoke 2, Coventry 3

Birmingham 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Luton Town 0, Reading 0

Huddersfield 0, Barnsley 1

Saturday, April 24

Bournemouth 0, Brentford 1

Watford 1, Millwall 0

QPR 1, Norwich 3

Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 1

Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Derby 1, Birmingham 2

Coventry 0, Preston 1

Cardiff 2, Wycombe 1

Blackburn 5, Huddersfield 2

Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0

Sunday, April 25

Reading 2, Swansea 2

Bristol City 2, Luton Town 3

Tuesday, April 27

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Reading vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

QPR vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.

Derby vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 44 26 8 10 77 36 86
Peterborough 43 25 7 11 74 40 82
Sunderland 43 19 16 8 66 39 73
Lincoln 42 21 9 12 64 44 72
Oxford United 44 20 8 16 70 54 68
Blackpool 42 19 11 12 53 37 68
Portsmouth 43 20 8 15 59 46 68
Charlton 42 18 12 12 63 52 66
Milton Keynes Dons 44 18 10 16 63 58 64
Gillingham 44 18 9 17 61 59 63
Ipswich 43 17 11 15 41 44 62
Accrington Stanley 43 17 11 15 58 64 62
Doncaster 42 18 6 18 58 58 60
Fleetwood Town 43 16 11 16 45 37 59
Crewe 43 16 11 16 50 57 59
Shrewsbury 42 13 14 15 46 50 53
Burton Albion 43 14 11 18 55 66 53
Plymouth 44 14 11 19 52 76 53
AFC Wimbledon 43 12 13 18 50 64 49
Wigan 44 13 9 22 50 70 48
Northampton 44 11 11 22 40 63 44
Rochdale 43 10 13 20 54 73 43
Swindon 44 12 4 28 50 84 40
Bristol Rovers 44 10 8 26 40 68 38

___

Tuesday, April 20

Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1

Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0

Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2

Northampton 3, Ipswich 0

Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 0, Charlton 6

Hull 2, Sunderland 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2

Saturday, April 24

Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 5, Swindon 0

Oxford United 3, Plymouth 1

Sunderland 3, Accrington Stanley 3

Wigan 1, Burton Albion 1

Lincoln 1, Hull 2

Ipswich 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Gillingham 2, Northampton 2

Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Crewe 1, Rochdale 1

Charlton 0, Peterborough 1

Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 1

Tuesday, April 27

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cheltenham 43 23 9 11 56 36 78
Cambridge United 44 23 8 13 66 44 77
Bolton 44 22 10 12 54 47 76
Morecambe 44 21 9 14 65 58 72
Tranmere 44 20 12 12 54 48 72
Forest Green 43 18 13 12 54 48 67
Newport County 43 18 12 13 51 41 66
Salford 43 17 14 12 50 33 65
Exeter 43 16 15 12 65 46 63
Carlisle 43 17 10 16 56 48 61
Leyton Orient 44 17 10 17 51 49 61
Port Vale 44 17 9 18 57 53 60
Crawley Town 44 16 12 16 52 55 60
Bradford 43 16 10 17 48 50 58
Stevenage 44 13 17 14 37 38 56
Oldham 44 15 9 20 71 74 54
Harrogate Town 44 15 9 20 46 53 54
Mansfield Town 44 11 19 14 50 54 52
Walsall 44 11 19 14 45 51 52
Colchester 44 10 17 17 43 61 47
Scunthorpe 43 13 8 22 41 59 47
Barrow 43 12 10 21 49 56 46
Southend 44 9 14 21 26 56 41
Grimsby Town 43 9 13 21 34 63 40

___

Tuesday, April 20

Walsall 0, Salford 2

Stevenage 0, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 0

Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 0

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 4

Harrogate Town 0, Oldham 3

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 3

Forest Green 0, Exeter 0

Colchester 2, Southend 0

Bradford 0, Tranmere 1

Barrow 0, Port Vale 2

Bolton 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday, April 24

Port Vale 2, Bradford 1

Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0

Scunthorpe 0, Walsall 2

Southend 2, Leyton Orient 1

Tranmere 1, Barrow 0

Oldham 1, Grimsby Town 2

Morecambe 0, Bolton 1

Exeter 0, Newport County 0

Crawley Town 0, Forest Green 0

Cheltenham 1, Colchester 0

Carlisle 1, Harrogate Town 1

Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 1

Tuesday, April 27

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Bradford vs. Salford, 2 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2 p.m.

Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 2 p.m.

Friday, April 30

Harrogate Town vs. Cambridge United, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 8

Southend vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.