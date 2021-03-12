|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|21
|5
|3
|61
|21
|68
|Man United
|28
|15
|9
|4
|55
|32
|54
|Leicester
|28
|16
|5
|7
|48
|32
|53
|Chelsea
|28
|14
|8
|6
|44
|25
|50
|West Ham
|27
|14
|6
|7
|42
|31
|48
|Everton
|27
|14
|4
|9
|39
|35
|46
|Tottenham
|27
|13
|6
|8
|46
|28
|45
|Liverpool
|28
|12
|7
|9
|47
|36
|43
|Aston Villa
|26
|12
|4
|10
|38
|27
|40
|Arsenal
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35
|28
|38
|Leeds
|27
|11
|2
|14
|43
|46
|35
|Wolverhampton
|28
|9
|8
|11
|28
|37
|35
|Crystal Palace
|28
|9
|7
|12
|30
|47
|34
|Southampton
|28
|9
|6
|13
|35
|49
|33
|Burnley
|28
|7
|9
|12
|20
|36
|30
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|6
|14
|27
|44
|27
|Brighton
|27
|5
|11
|11
|27
|35
|26
|Fulham
|28
|5
|11
|12
|22
|33
|26
|West Brom
|28
|3
|9
|16
|20
|56
|18
|Sheffield United
|28
|4
|2
|22
|16
|45
|14
___