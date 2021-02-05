Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 21 14 5 2 39 13 47
Man United 22 13 5 4 46 27 44
Leicester 22 13 3 6 39 25 42
Liverpool 22 11 7 4 43 25 40
West Ham 22 11 5 6 34 28 38
Chelsea 22 10 6 6 36 23 36
Everton 20 11 3 6 31 25 36
Tottenham 21 9 6 6 34 22 33
Aston Villa 20 10 2 8 35 24 32
Arsenal 22 9 4 9 27 22 31
Leeds 21 9 2 10 36 38 29
Southampton 21 8 5 8 27 34 29
Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27 37 29
Wolverhampton 22 7 5 10 23 31 26
Brighton 22 5 9 8 24 29 24
Newcastle 22 6 4 12 22 36 22
Burnley 21 6 4 11 13 28 22
Fulham 21 2 8 11 17 31 14
West Brom 22 2 6 14 18 52 12
Sheffield United 22 3 2 17 14 35 11

___

Thursday, Jan. 28

Tottenham 1, Liverpool 3

Saturday, Jan. 30

Everton 0, Newcastle 2

Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton 0

Man City 1, Sheffield United 0

West Brom 2, Fulham 2

Arsenal 0, Man United 0

Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1

Sunday, Jan. 31

Chelsea 2, Burnley 0

Leicester 1, Leeds 3

West Ham 1, Liverpool 3

Brighton 1, Tottenham 0

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 1

Wolverhampton 2, Arsenal 1

Man United 9, Southampton 0

More for you

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 2

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Burnley 0, Man City 2

Fulham 0, Leicester 2

Leeds 1, Everton 2

Aston Villa 1, West Ham 3

Liverpool 0, Brighton 1

Thursday, Feb. 4

Tottenham 0, Chelsea 1

Saturday, Feb. 6

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 1230 GMT

Burnley vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Southampton, 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. West Ham, 1730 GMT

Man United vs. Everton, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 7

Tottenham vs. West Brom, 1200 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 1400 GMT

Liverpool vs. Man City, 1630 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, 1915 GMT

Monday, Feb. 8

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 13

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 1230 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 1500 GMT

Man City vs. Tottenham, 1730 GMT

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 14

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 1200 GMT

West Brom vs. Man United, 1400 GMT

Arsenal vs. Leeds, 1630 GMT

Everton vs. Fulham, 1900 GMT

Monday, Feb. 15

West Ham vs. Sheffield United, 1800 GMT

Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 27 16 7 4 35 21 55
Brentford 26 14 9 3 48 26 51
Swansea 26 14 8 4 33 15 50
Reading 26 14 5 7 40 29 47
Watford 27 13 8 6 31 20 47
Bournemouth 27 11 9 7 40 26 42
Middlesbrough 27 11 7 9 30 24 40
Blackburn 26 11 6 9 41 28 39
Bristol City 27 12 3 12 29 31 39
Stoke 27 9 11 7 32 29 38
Preston 27 11 3 13 31 34 36
Barnsley 27 10 6 11 29 34 36
Luton Town 26 9 6 11 21 28 33
Millwall 27 6 14 7 22 25 32
Huddersfield 27 9 5 13 30 38 32
Cardiff 26 8 7 11 33 31 31
QPR 26 7 9 10 25 32 30
Coventry 27 7 9 11 26 37 30
Nottingham Forest 27 7 8 12 22 30 29
Derby 27 7 7 13 17 28 28
Birmingham 27 6 10 11 19 31 28
Rotherham 25 7 5 13 30 35 26
Sheffield Wednesday 26 8 7 11 18 26 25
Wycombe 25 3 7 15 18 42 16

___

Friday, Jan. 29

Reading 3, Bournemouth 1

Saturday, Jan. 30

Norwich 0, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 1, Coventry 1

Blackburn 1, Luton Town 0

Brentford 7, Wycombe 2

Cardiff 1, Millwall 1

Derby 1, Bristol City 0

Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Barnsley 0

Rotherham 1, Swansea 3

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Preston 0

Monday, Feb. 1

Watford 1, QPR 2

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Millwall 0, Norwich 0

Bournemouth 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Coventry 1, Nottingham Forest 2

Wycombe 0, Birmingham 0

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Rotherham 3, Derby 0

Brentford 3, Bristol City 2

Friday, Feb. 5

Swansea vs. Norwich, 2015 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 6

Coventry vs. Watford, 1230 GMT

Barnsley vs. Derby, 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Reading, 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 1900 GMT

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Reading vs. Brentford, 1900 GMT

Friday, Feb. 12

Blackburn vs. Preston, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 13

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 1230 GMT

Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. QPR, 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea, 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 14

Brentford vs. Barnsley, 1300 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Preston vs. Watford, 1900 GMT

Stoke vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1900 GMT

Bristol City vs. Reading, 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Derby, 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 2015 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 25 15 3 7 41 22 48
Lincoln 24 15 3 6 35 20 48
Doncaster 22 14 3 5 38 21 45
Portsmouth 24 13 5 6 40 21 44
Peterborough 24 13 4 7 36 23 43
Sunderland 24 10 10 4 32 19 40
Accrington Stanley 22 12 4 6 35 24 40
Charlton 26 11 7 8 39 35 40
Crewe 27 11 7 9 36 33 40
Oxford United 23 11 4 8 37 30 37
Ipswich 23 11 3 9 27 25 36
Blackpool 23 10 4 9 28 24 34
Gillingham 25 10 4 11 32 32 34
Plymouth 25 9 7 9 35 41 34
Fleetwood Town 25 8 7 10 29 23 31
Milton Keynes Dons 25 8 7 10 31 30 31
Shrewsbury 23 6 9 8 23 27 27
Rochdale 25 6 8 11 40 48 26
Swindon 26 7 3 16 32 50 24
Bristol Rovers 24 6 5 13 24 41 23
Northampton 24 6 5 13 20 40 23
AFC Wimbledon 25 5 7 13 26 45 22
Wigan 24 5 6 13 24 44 21
Burton Albion 24 3 7 14 29 51 16

___

Saturday, Jan. 30

Sunderland 2, Gillingham 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Blackpool vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT ppd

Bristol Rovers 1, Rochdale 2

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT ppd

Crewe 1, Ipswich 1

Hull 1, Swindon 0

Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1

Northampton vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT ppd

Oxford United 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Plymouth 2, Accrington Stanley 2

Shrewsbury 2, Peterborough 0

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Swindon 1, Wigan 0

Shrewsbury 0, Crewe 1

Blackpool 2, Northampton 0

Charlton 1, Portsmouth 3

Accrington Stanley 6, Bristol Rovers 1

Friday, Feb. 5

Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 1800 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 6

Accrington Stanley vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 1730 GMT

Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT

Hull vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1900 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland, 1900 GMT

Blackpool vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT

Northampton vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Gillingham vs. Peterborough, 1800 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 26 13 6 7 41 24 45
Forest Green 26 12 9 5 33 23 45
Carlisle 23 13 3 7 34 22 42
Cheltenham 25 11 8 6 34 23 41
Tranmere 25 12 5 8 32 30 41
Morecambe 25 12 5 8 33 34 41
Newport County 24 11 7 6 35 27 40
Exeter 25 10 9 6 45 31 39
Salford 25 10 8 7 32 21 38
Leyton Orient 26 11 4 11 34 29 37
Crawley Town 24 9 8 7 35 31 35
Walsall 25 8 11 6 32 33 35
Oldham 26 10 4 12 41 46 34
Mansfield Town 24 7 11 6 32 30 32
Port Vale 27 9 5 13 39 40 32
Scunthorpe 26 10 2 14 28 34 32
Bradford 24 8 7 9 25 27 31
Colchester 25 7 10 8 28 34 31
Bolton 25 8 7 10 30 37 31
Harrogate Town 25 8 6 11 28 32 30
Stevenage 25 5 10 10 19 27 25
Barrow 24 5 8 11 31 34 23
Grimsby Town 26 5 6 15 20 45 21
Southend 26 5 5 16 17 44 20

___

Friday, Jan. 29

Colchester 0, Scunthorpe 1

Saturday, Jan. 30

Carlisle 1, Exeter 0

Bolton 2, Leyton Orient 0

Bradford 2, Barrow 1

Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1

Forest Green 0, Cheltenham 0

Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 2

Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 1

Morecambe 0, Tranmere 1

Oldham 2, Salford 1

Port Vale 5, Southend 1

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT ppd

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Carlisle 1, Forest Green 2

Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 0

Salford vs. Colchester, 1900 GMT ppd

Stevenage 0, Exeter 1

Cheltenham vs. Barrow, 1900 GMT ppd

Mansfield Town vs. Bolton, 1900 GMT ppd

Saturday, Feb. 6

Exeter vs. Bradford, 1300 GMT

Barrow vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT ppd

Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green, 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT

Salford vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Walsall, 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 1830 GMT

Salford vs. Carlisle, 1900 GMT ppd

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 1900 GMT

Barrow vs. Exeter, 1900 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Cheltenham, 1900 GMT

Newport County vs. Southend, 1900 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT

Salford vs. Cambridge United, 1900 GMT

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 13

Bolton vs. Stevenage, 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Salford, 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Exeter, 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Newport County vs. Exeter, 1900 GMT

Bradford vs. Morecambe, 1900 GMT

Colchester vs. Tranmere, 1900 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 1900 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage, 1900 GMT