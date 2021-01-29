|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|19
|12
|5
|2
|36
|13
|41
|Man United
|20
|12
|4
|4
|37
|27
|40
|Leicester
|20
|12
|3
|5
|36
|22
|39
|Liverpool
|20
|10
|7
|3
|40
|23
|37
|West Ham
|20
|10
|5
|5
|30
|24
|35
|Tottenham
|19
|9
|6
|4
|34
|20
|33
|Everton
|18
|10
|3
|5
|29
|22
|33
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|6
|6
|33
|23
|30
|Arsenal
|20
|9
|3
|8
|26
|20
|30
|Aston Villa
|18
|9
|2
|7
|33
|21
|29
|Southampton
|19
|8
|5
|6
|27
|24
|29
|Leeds
|19
|8
|2
|9
|32
|35
|26
|Wolverhampton
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|29
|23
|Crystal Palace
|20
|6
|5
|9
|24
|36
|23
|Burnley
|19
|6
|4
|9
|13
|24
|22
|Newcastle
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|34
|19
|Brighton
|20
|3
|9
|8
|22
|29
|18
|Fulham
|19
|2
|7
|10
|15
|27
|13
|West Brom
|20
|2
|5
|13
|15
|48
|11
|Sheffield United
|20
|2
|2
|16
|12
|33
|8
___