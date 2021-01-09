|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|17
|9
|6
|2
|37
|21
|33
|Man United
|16
|10
|3
|3
|33
|24
|33
|Leicester
|17
|10
|2
|5
|31
|21
|32
|Tottenham
|16
|8
|5
|3
|29
|15
|29
|Man City
|15
|8
|5
|2
|24
|13
|29
|Southampton
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|19
|29
|Everton
|16
|9
|2
|5
|26
|20
|29
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29
|16
|26
|Chelsea
|17
|7
|5
|5
|32
|21
|26
|West Ham
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|21
|26
|Arsenal
|17
|7
|2
|8
|20
|19
|23
|Leeds
|17
|7
|2
|8
|30
|33
|23
|Wolverhampton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|24
|22
|Crystal Palace
|17
|6
|4
|7
|22
|29
|22
|Newcastle
|16
|5
|4
|7
|18
|26
|19
|Burnley
|15
|4
|4
|7
|9
|20
|16
|Brighton
|17
|2
|8
|7
|21
|28
|14
|Fulham
|15
|2
|5
|8
|13
|23
|11
|West Brom
|17
|1
|5
|11
|11
|39
|8
|Sheffield United
|17
|0
|2
|15
|8
|29
|2
___