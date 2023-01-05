English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier LeagueWednesday's Match Leeds 1, Man City 3 Friday's Matches West Ham 0, Brentford 2 Liverpool 2, Leicester 1 Saturday's Matches Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1 Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2 Fulham 2, Southampton 1 Man City 1, Everton 1 Newcastle 0, Leeds 0 Brighton 2, Arsenal 4 Sunday's Matches Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2 Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1 Monday's Match Brentford 3, Liverpool 1 Tuesday's Matches Arsenal 0, Newcastle 0 Everton 1, Brighton 4 Leicester 0, Fulham 1 Man United 3, Bournemouth 0 Wednesday's Matches Southampton 0, Nottingham Forest 1 Leeds 2, West Ham 2 Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton 1 Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 4 Thursday's Match Chelsea 0, Man City 1 Thursday's Match Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. Friday's Match Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Man United vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m. Brighton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. Newcastle vs. Fulham, 9 a.m. Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. England ChampionshipThursday's Matches QPR 0, Luton Town 3 Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2 Coventry 0, Cardiff 0 Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0 Millwall 0, Bristol City 0 Wigan 1, Sunderland 4 West Brom 2, Preston 0 Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2 Friday's Matches Birmingham 0, Hull 1 Norwich 1, Reading 1 Swansea 4, Watford 0 Stoke 0, Burnley 1 Sunday's Matches Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0 Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1 Coventry 1, Bristol City 1 Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2 Millwall 3, Rotherham 0 Monday's Matches Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3 Norwich 0, Watford 1 Swansea 1, Burnley 2 West Brom 1, Reading 0 Wigan 1, Hull 4 Stoke 0, Preston 1 QPR 1, Sheffield United 1 Saturday's Matches Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m. Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m. Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. England League OneThursday's Matches Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1 Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4 Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2 Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0 Oxford United 3, Charlton 1 Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0 Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0 Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0 Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1 Friday's Matches Derby 1, Cambridge United 0 Lincoln 1, Bolton 1 Sunday's Matches Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1 Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3 Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0 Oxford United 0, Exeter 1 Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3 Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1 Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3 Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3 Monday's Matches Barnsley 0, Bolton 3 Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0 Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1 Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0 Saturday's Matches Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m. Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. Saturday's Matches Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. Charlton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. Cheltenham vs. Derby, 10 a.m. Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. Monday's Match Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m. England League TwoThursday's Matches Crewe 0, Carlisle 3 Barrow 1, Tranmere 2 Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0 Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2 Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4 Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2 Northampton 1, Swindon 2 Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1 Walsall 0, Stockport County 2 Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3 Friday's Matches Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0 Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1 Sunday's Matches Bradford 3, Salford 2 Colchester 1, Swindon 0 Crewe 1, Tranmere 0 Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1 Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0 Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3 Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1 Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1 Monday's Matches Barrow 0, Rochdale 0 Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2 Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0 Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0 Saturday's Matches Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Match Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Carlisle vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. Gillingham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. Mansfield Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. Salford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. Stockport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Swindon vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. England National LeagueSunday's Matches Bromley 0, Southend 0 Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe 1 Eastleigh 4, Dorking Wanderers 0 Halifax Town 2, Altrincham 2 Maidenhead United 0, Wealdstone 0 Oldham 2, Notts County 2 Woking 4, Aldershot 1 Yeovil 2, Torquay United 0 Monday's Matches Boreham Wood 1, Barnet 1 Gateshead FC 2, York City FC 2 Maidstone United FC 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1 Solihull Moors 1, Wrexham 2 Saturday's Matches Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. Barnet vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m. Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m. Dorking Wanderers vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd Scunthorpe vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. Torquay United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd York City FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m. Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Wrexham vs. Bromley, 2:30 p.m. Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m. Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Match Scunthorpe vs. Woking, 10 a.m.