English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier LeagueSaturday's Matches Liverpool 2, Watford 0 Brighton 0, Norwich 0 Burnley 0, Man City 2 Chelsea 1, Brentford 4 Leeds 1, Southampton 1 Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1 Man United 1, Leicester 1 Sunday's Matches West Ham 2, Everton 1 Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1 Monday's Match Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0 Wednesday's Match Burnley vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m. Friday's Match Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m. Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m. Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m. Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. England ChampionshipFriday's Match Hull 0, Huddersfield 1 Saturday's Matches Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4 Barnsley 1, Reading 1 Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2 Cardiff 0, Swansea 4 Coventry 2, Blackburn 2 Derby 1, Preston 0 Luton Town 2, Millwall 2 Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4 QPR 0, Fulham 2 Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0 Sunday's Match Birmingham 1, West Brom 0 Tuesday's Matches Peterborough vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m. Preston vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m. Millwall vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m. Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. Reading vs. Stoke, 3 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m. West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m. Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m. Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m. Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m. West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. Sunday's Match Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. Monday's Match Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Matches Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m. Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. Peterborough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. Swansea vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. West Brom vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. Sheffield United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. Huddersfield vs. QPR, 12:30 p.m. Derby vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. England League OneSaturday's Matches Wigan 1, Bolton 1 Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4 Charlton 1, Lincoln 2 Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3 Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1 Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0 Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0 Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1 Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0 Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0 Tuesday's Matches Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m. Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m. Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m. Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Matches Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. Doncaster vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. Cheltenham vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. England League TwoTuesday's Matches Hartlepool 2, Mansfield Town 2 Oldham 2, Leyton Orient 0 Rochdale 2, Carlisle 0 Salford 2, Crawley Town 1 Saturday's Matches Barrow 1, Port Vale 2 Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1 Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0 Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2 Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0 Newport County 0, Exeter 1 Rochdale 0, Swindon 0 Stevenage 0, Oldham 1 Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2 Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2 Hartlepool 0, Salford 2 Tuesday's Matches Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. Salford vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. Friday's Matches Exeter vs. Colchester, 8 a.m. Barrow vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. Bradford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. Bristol Rovers vs. Salford, 10 a.m. Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. Oldham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. England National LeagueSaturday's Matches Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 2 Barnet 2, Yeovil 2 Bromley vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 4 Dover Athletic 1, Kings Lynn 1 Halifax Town 2, Wealdstone 0 Solihull Moors 3, Maidenhead United 1 Southend 0, Notts County 3 Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. ppd Boreham Wood 0, Woking 1 Tuesday's Matches Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. Wrexham vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. Dover Athletic vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. Halifax Town vs. Woking, 10 a.m. Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. Torquay United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. Weymouth vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. Stockport County vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m. Friday's Matches Altrincham vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. Eastleigh vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. Notts County vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. Southend vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. Woking vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. Yeovil vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.