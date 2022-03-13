English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

Leicester 1, Leeds 0

Aston Villa 4, Southampton 0

Burnley 0, Chelsea 4

Newcastle 2, Brighton 1

Norwich 1, Brentford 3

Wolverhampton 0, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1, West Ham 0

Sunday's Matches

Watford 2, Arsenal 3

Man City 4, Man United 1

Monday's Match

Tottenham 5, Everton 0

Thursday's Matches

Norwich 1, Chelsea 3

Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0

Southampton 1, Newcastle 2

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3

Saturday's Matches

Brighton 0, Liverpool 2

Brentford 2, Burnley 0

Man United 3, Tottenham 2

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Leeds 2, Norwich 1

Southampton 1, Watford 2

West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1

Arsenal vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.

Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd

Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 2, Blackburn 0

Bristol City 1, Birmingham 2

Derby 2, Barnsley 0

Hull 0, West Brom 2

Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1

Preston 2, Bournemouth 1

QPR 1, Cardiff 2

Reading 0, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Blackpool 1

Swansea 3, Coventry 1

Tuesday's Matches

Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1

Coventry 0, Luton Town 1

Swansea 1, Fulham 5

Bournemouth 1, Peterborough 1

Barnsley 1, Stoke 1

Blackburn 0, Millwall 0

Friday's Match

West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 0, Hull 0

Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1

Blackpool 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth 2, Derby 0

Cardiff 0, Preston 0

Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1

Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0

Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0

Peterborough 2, Stoke 2

Sunday's Match

Luton Town 1, QPR 2

Tuesday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.

Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.

Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.

Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Match

QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United 0, Shrewsbury 0

Charlton 0, Sunderland 0

Cheltenham 4, Doncaster 0

Crewe 1, Wycombe 3

Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 2

Gillingham 0, Bolton 3

Lincoln 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 1

Plymouth 2, Morecambe 0

Portsmouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Tuesday's Matches

Ipswich 2, Lincoln 0

Plymouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 1

Sunderland 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Crewe 1, Portsmouth 3

Bolton 1, Morecambe 1

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1

Bolton 0, Plymouth 1

Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2

Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1

Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1

Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3

Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0

Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2

Sunderland 2, Crewe 0

Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0

Tuesday's Matches

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.

Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.

Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Harrogate Town 1, Hartlepool 2

Barrow 1, Walsall 1

Bradford 1, Swindon 2

Colchester 1, Port Vale 0

Crawley Town 0, Scunthorpe 0

Leyton Orient 2, Stevenage 2

Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Northampton 3, Tranmere 2

Oldham 1, Carlisle 2

Salford 1, Forest Green 1

Sutton United 3, Rochdale 0

Tuesday's Matches

Exeter 3, Swindon 1

Crawley Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Friday's Match

Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0

Carlisle 2, Northampton 1

Exeter 0, Salford 0

Forest Green 0, Bradford 2

Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1

Rochdale 0, Barrow 0

Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3

Stevenage 0, Newport County 2

Swindon 1, Oldham 0

Walsall 1, Sutton United 0

Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Newport County, 3:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 3:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Salford, 3:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 3:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Northampton, 3:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 3:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 3:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.

Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.

Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.

Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.

Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.

Monday's Match

Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Barnet 6, Dover Athletic 0

Chesterfield 2, Southend 2

Eastleigh 4, Wealdstone 1

Grimsby Town 1, Woking 0

Maidenhead United 0, Altrincham 0

Notts County 1, Yeovil 1

Solihull Moors 2, Kings Lynn 2

Torquay United 0, Bromley 0

Weymouth 0, Halifax Town 2

Aldershot 0, Stockport County 2

Tuesday's Matches

Maidenhead United 0, Wealdstone 2

Wrexham 4, Boreham Wood 2

Kings Lynn 0, Woking 0

Solihull Moors 3, Notts County 3

Southend 1, Grimsby Town 0

Altrincham 5, Weymouth 0

Yeovil 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham 4, Eastleigh 0

Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd

Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd

Kings Lynn 2, Torquay United 3

Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd

Stockport County vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd

Wealdstone 3, Weymouth 2

Woking 1, Maidenhead United 0

Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd

Yeovil 0, Grimsby Town 2

Halifax Town 2, Dover Athletic 1

Boreham Wood 1, Chesterfield 1

Tuesday's Matches

Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.

Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Notts County, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Kings Lynn, 11 a.m.

Barnet vs. Woking, 11 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Grimsby Town, 11 a.m.

Bromley vs. Wrexham, 11 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Maidenhead United, 11 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 11 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Yeovil, 11 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Torquay United, 11 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 11 a.m.

Southend vs. Altrincham, 11 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 11 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 3:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Solihull Moors, 3:45 p.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 3:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.

Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m.

Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Weymouth, 3:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Halifax Town, 3:45 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.