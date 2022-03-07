English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier LeagueSunday's Matches Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd West Ham 1, Wolverhampton 0 Tuesday's Match Burnley 0, Leicester 2 Saturday's Matches Leicester 1, Leeds 0 Aston Villa 4, Southampton 0 Burnley 0, Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2, Brighton 1 Norwich 1, Brentford 3 Wolverhampton 0, Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 1, West Ham 0 Sunday's Matches Watford 2, Arsenal 3 Man City 4, Man United 1 Monday's Match Tottenham 5, Everton 0 Thursday's Matches Norwich vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. Southampton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Brighton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m. Brentford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. Man United vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. Leeds vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Watford, 10 a.m. West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m. Monday's Match Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m. Thursday's Match Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m. Friday's Matches Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m. Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd England ChampionshipMonday's Match West Brom 0, Swansea 2 Tuesday's Match Cardiff 1, Derby 0 Friday's Matches Huddersfield 3, Peterborough 0 Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 1 Saturday's Matches Fulham 2, Blackburn 0 Bristol City 1, Birmingham 2 Derby 2, Barnsley 0 Hull 0, West Brom 2 Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1 Preston 2, Bournemouth 1 QPR 1, Cardiff 2 Reading 0, Millwall 1 Stoke 0, Blackpool 1 Swansea 3, Coventry 1 Tuesday's Matches Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m. Coventry vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m. Swansea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. Blackburn vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Match West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Barnsley vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m. Birmingham vs. Hull, 10 a.m. Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m. Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Reading, 10 a.m. Peterborough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. Sunday's Match Luton Town vs. QPR, 8 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m. Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m. Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m. West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m. Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m. Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m. Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m. Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m. Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m. Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m. England League OneTuesday's Matches Shrewsbury 0, Rotherham 0 Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 2 Sheffield Wednesday 5, Burton Albion 2 Wycombe 3, Cambridge United 0 Wigan 2, Fleetwood Town 0 Saturday's Matches Cambridge United 0, Shrewsbury 0 Charlton 0, Sunderland 0 Cheltenham 4, Doncaster 0 Crewe 1, Wycombe 3 Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 2 Gillingham 0, Bolton 3 Lincoln 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1 Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 1 Plymouth 2, Morecambe 0 Portsmouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0 Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2 Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 0 Tuesday's Matches Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. Bolton vs. Morecambe, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m. Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. Ipswich vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Wycombe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m. Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m. Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m. Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m. Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m. England League TwoTuesday's Matches Bristol Rovers 1, Barrow 0 Crawley Town 2, Oldham 2 Carlisle 2, Rochdale 0 Colchester 2, Leyton Orient 2 Newport County 1, Forest Green 1 Northampton 1, Walsall 1 Harrogate Town 1, Port Vale 1 Friday's Match Mansfield Town 2, Exeter 1 Saturday's Matches Harrogate Town 1, Hartlepool 2 Barrow 1, Walsall 1 Bradford 1, Swindon 2 Colchester 1, Port Vale 0 Crawley Town 0, Scunthorpe 0 Leyton Orient 2, Stevenage 2 Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 0 Northampton 3, Tranmere 2 Oldham 1, Carlisle 2 Salford 1, Forest Green 1 Sutton United 3, Rochdale 0 Tuesday's Matches Exeter vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m. Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Match Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Bristol Rovers vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Exeter vs. Salford, 10 a.m. Forest Green vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Port Vale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. Scunthorpe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. Stevenage vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Swindon vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. Walsall vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Bristol Rovers vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m. Carlisle vs. Newport County, 3:45 p.m. Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m. Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 3:45 p.m. Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m. Rochdale vs. Salford, 3:45 p.m. Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 3:45 p.m. Stevenage vs. Northampton, 3:45 p.m. Swindon vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m. Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 3:45 p.m. Walsall vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m. Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 3:45 p.m. Friday's Match Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m. England National LeagueTuesday's Matches Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1 Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. ppd Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Maidenhead United 0 Wrexham 2, Kings Lynn 0 Saturday's Matches Barnet 6, Dover Athletic 0 Chesterfield 2, Southend 2 Eastleigh 4, Wealdstone 1 Grimsby Town 1, Woking 0 Maidenhead United 0, Altrincham 0 Notts County 1, Yeovil 1 Solihull Moors 2, Kings Lynn 2 Torquay United 0, Bromley 0 Weymouth 0, Halifax Town 2 Aldershot 0, Stockport County 2 Tuesday's Matches Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m. Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m. Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m. Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd Kings Lynn vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd Stockport County vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd Wealdstone vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. Woking vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd Yeovil vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. Boreham Wood vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday's Matches Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m. Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m. Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m. Stockport County vs. Notts County, 3:45 p.m.