English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier League Saturday's Matches Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1, Norwich 0 Brentford 0, Brighton 1 Leicester 0, Man City 1 Man United 4, Newcastle 1 Southampton 0, West Ham 0 Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2 Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0 Sunday's Match Leeds 0, Liverpool 3 Monday's Match Everton 3, Burnley 1 Friday's Match Newcastle 1, Leeds 1 Saturday's Matches Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m. Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m. Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. Saturday's Matches Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m. Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m. Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. Monday's Match Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m. England Championship Friday's Match Birmingham 2, Derby 0 Saturday's Matches Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2 Blackpool 1, Fulham 0 Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0 Bristol City 0, Preston 0 Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0 Reading 3, QPR 3 Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2 Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1 Swansea 0, Hull 0 West Brom 1, Millwall 1 Sunday's Match Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2 Tuesday's Matches Blackburn 2, Hull 0 Blackpool 0, Huddersfield 3 Bournemouth 2, QPR 1 Sheffield United 2, Preston 2 Reading 3, Peterborough 1 West Brom 0, Derby 0 Wednesday's Matches Birmingham 1, Fulham 4 Bristol City 1, Luton Town 1 Coventry 1, Cardiff 0 Nottingham Forest 0, Middlesbrough 2 Swansea 0, Millwall 0 Stoke 1, Barnsley 1 Saturday's Matches Hull vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m. Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. Cardiff vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. Derby vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. Fulham vs. Reading, 10 a.m. Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. Peterborough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. Preston vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. Friday's Matches Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m. Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m. Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m. Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m. Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m. Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m. Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m. Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m. Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m. England League One Saturday's Matches Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1 Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5 Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2 Ipswich 2, Bolton 5 Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0 Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4 Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0 Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0 Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4 Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1 Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1 Wigan 2, Doncaster 1 Tuesday's Match Lincoln 1, Rotherham 1 Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m. Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. Bolton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. Doncaster vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m. Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m. Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m. Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m. Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m. Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. England League Two Friday's Matches Barrow 2, Colchester 3 Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 2 Saturday's Matches Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1 Forest Green 1, Northampton 0 Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0 Rochdale 1, Tranmere 0 Salford 1, Bradford 0 Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 4 Sutton United 2, Stevenage 1 Swindon 1, Port Vale 2 Walsall 3, Mansfield Town 1 Hartlepool 1, Bristol Rovers 0 Tuesday's Matches Newport County 0, Northampton 1 Sutton United 1, Hartlepool 0 Saturday's Matches Northampton vs. Swindon, 9 a.m. Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. Bristol Rovers vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. Exeter vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m. Oldham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Match Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Match Barrow vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. Salford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Scunthorpe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. England National League Saturday's Matches Aldershot 1, Solihull Moors 2 Barnet 1, Eastleigh 1 Bromley 2, Boreham Wood 3 Dover Athletic 0, Chesterfield 0 Halifax Town 3, Southend 1 Stockport County 0, Yeovil 3 Torquay United 1, Grimsby Town 3 Wealdstone 1, Altrincham 0 Weymouth 1, Notts County 1 Wrexham 1, Woking 0 Kings Lynn 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2 Tuesday's Matches Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m. ppd Boreham Wood 2, Halifax Town 2 Chesterfield 4, Barnet 2 Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Weymouth 2 Eastleigh 4, Dover Athletic 1 Grimsby Town 3, Wrexham 1 Maidenhead United 0, Stockport County 2 Notts County 3, Wealdstone 2 Solihull Moors 2, Torquay United 1 Southend 2, Aldershot 3 Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd Saturday's Matches Bromley vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. Halifax Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. Notts County vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. Solihull Moors vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. Torquay United vs. Southend, 10 a.m. Wealdstone vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd Wrexham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd Yeovil vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. Weymouth vs. Dover Athletic, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday's Match Dover Athletic vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Aldershot vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. Altrincham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. Barnet vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. Boreham Wood vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. Eastleigh vs. Woking, 10 a.m. Kings Lynn vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. Maidenhead United vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. Stockport County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday's Matches Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. Bromley vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.