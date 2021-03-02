'Emotional wreck': Star departures hit Houston sports fans KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 3:37 p.m.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston, Jan. 4, 2020. J.J. Watt agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, announced March 1, 2021, after being released by the Houston Texans.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) rushes in during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston, Dec. 6, 2020. Watt and the Texans "mutually agreed to part ways," ending the tenure of the face of the franchise.
Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates with fans after the team's win over the Seattle Mariners and clinching of the AL West crown in a baseball game in Houston, Sept. 17, 2017.
Houston Texans fans show their support for J.J. Watt (99) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston, Jan. 3, 2021.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 12, 2020. Deshaun Watson requested a trade amid continued turmoil with the Texans.
A fan holds a sign in support of Houston Rockets guard James Harden before Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, May 14, 2018.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Dec. 20, 2020.
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) looks to pass the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Feb. 27, 2021, in New York.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches the game-winning touchdown as Buffalo Bills defenders defend during an NFL football game, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 32-20.
HOUSTON (AP) — Five-year-old Sawyer Brown was inconsolable. Her father, Chris Brown, had told her James Harden wouldn’t be with the Houston Rockets anymore after being traded to Brooklyn.
“I want James Harden to be on the Texas team,” she said, tears filling her eyes, in a video he shared on Facebook. Her dad went on to list other players on the team she could root for instead, but she was not having it. She just shook her head, her blonde hair bouncing across her face.