Emily Alexandru won the 600-meter race in a time of 1:36.27 when the Trumbull High girls’ indoor track team competed in the 38th Yale Interscholastic Track Classic in the Cox Cage over the weekend.

Alexandru time is currently ranked 13th nationally and is the third best in New England.

The 4x800 relay team made up of Kali Holden, Carolyn Cardell, Ally Zaffina and Alexandru placed fourth in the Yale Championship category, breaking their own school record by three seconds.

Additionally, this relay team has qualified for Nationals that will be run at the Armory in New York City.

