Emily Alexandru brings home Class LL 600-meter title

NEW HAVEN — Emily Alexandru of Trumbull has a different mindset when she competes in the postseason against tough competition — run hard early. Alexandru took the lead in the first lap of the 600-meter run and held on to win in 1:37.32 at the Class LL girls’ indoor track championships in New Haven on Thursday.

Glastonbury won the team title with 69 points. Hall was second with 55 and Danbury third with 48.

“I just came up to the line and decided to go out hard,” Alexandru said. “I usually run from the back and use my kick at the end. But it’s not that easy in the postseason meets with the tough competition here.

“I took the early lead and I knew Zoe Harris (Greenwich) was on my back. I’ve run against her a lot. But I just kept running hard and was able to hold on for the win.”

Kali Holden took third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:09.64. She was fifth in the 3200 with a time of 11:23.21.

Ally Zaffina ran an 11:11.63 to place third in the 3200-meter run.

Emily Alexandru from Trumbull dominated the 600-meter run at the Class LL meet.

Evelyn Marchand, Holden, Zaffina and Alexandru were fourth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:32.75.

Alexandru was 5th in the 300 (43.35).

Class LL results

4×200 relay: 1. Glastonbury (Selina Soule, Molly Harding, Riley Carroll, Samantha Forrest) 1:45.52; 2. Danbury 1”47.36; 3. Wilbur Cross 1:51.00; 4. Staples 1:51.07; 5. McMahon 1:51.09; 6. Ridgefield 1:51.46.

4×800 relay: 1 Greenwich (Bianca Granitto, Grace Collier, Zoe Harris, Mari Noble) 9:24.09; 2. Hall 9:29.67; 3. Ridgefield 9:31.15; 4. Trumbull 9:32.75; 5. Norwich Free Academy 9:45.78; 6. Glastonbury 9:49.29.

55 dash: 1. Stella Ofei (New Britain) 7.37, 2. Peyton McNamara (McMahon) 7.38, 3. Florence Dickson (Danbury) 7.43, 4. Giuliana Robles (Danbury) 7.58, 5. Michelle Scott (Manchester) 7.61, 6. Tiatianna Jones (Hamden) 7.63.

55 hurdles: 1. Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 7.96 (meet record), 2. Nyia White (Wilbur Cross) 8.84, 3. Erin Daugherty (Ridgefield) 9.08, 4. Christline Edward (Norwalk) 9.38, 5. Tia Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 9.47, 6. Keyana Miller (Amity) 9.50.

1000: 1. Kayla Park (Norwich Free Academy) 3:02.48, 2. Ally McCarthy (Newtown) 3:05.923, 3. Georgia Keller (Ridgefield) 3:05.929, 4. Makayla Kelley (Norwich Free Academy) 3:08.71, .5 Daniella Grullon-Pena (Danbury) 3:10.39, 6. Elizabeth Jasminski (Ridgefield) 3:10.78.

600: 1. Emily Alexandru (Trumbull) 1:37.32, 2. Molly Harding (Glastonbury) 1:39.28, 3. Zoe Harris (Greenwich) 1:39.31, 4. Emma Langis (Ridgefield) 1:39.68, 5. Grace Michalowski (Ridgefield) 1:42.09, 6. Rylee Harrell (Newtown) 1:42.35.

1600: 1. Kate Hedlund (Manchester) 5:07.04, 2. Jenna Zydanowicz (Hall) 5:07.65, 3. Kali Holden (Trumbull) 5:09.64, 4. Jacqueline Izzo (Southington) 5:12.82, 5. Riley Powers (Newtown) 5:17.17, 6. Kayla Park (Norwich Free Academy) 5:18.22.

Sprint Medley Relay: Hall (Hana Roggendorf, Catherine Mancini, Mia Healer, Nora Holmes 4:21.89, 2. Glastonbury 4:22.92, 3. Greenwich 4:24.62, 4. Danbury 4:25.33, 5. Ridgefield 4:25.47, 6. McMahon 4:27.23.

300: 1. Samantha Forrest (Glastonbury) 40.77, 2. Nyia White (Wilbur Cross) 40.80, 3. Meilee Kry (Danbury) 42.19, 4. Stella Ofei (New Britain) 43.23, 5. Emily Alexandru (Trumbull) 43.35, 6. Samantha DeWitt (Staples) 43.50.

3200: 1. Mari Noble (Greenwich) 11:04.76, 2. Jenna Zydanowicz (Hall) 11:11.05, 3. Alessandra Zaffina (Trumbull) 11:11.63, 4. Katherine Sanderson (Hall) 11:11.66, 5. Kali Holden (Trumbull) 11:23.21, 6. Amanda Graham (McMahon) 11:30.63.

4×400: 1 Glastonbury (Molly Harding, Meghan Smith, Emma Smith, Samantha Forrest 4:07.05, 2. Ridgefield 4:08.23, 3. Newtown 4:13.04, 4. Danbury 4:13.13, 5. Staples 4:14.75, 6. McMahon 4:17.32.

High jump: 1. Allison Schindler (Glastonbury) 5-4, 2. Sydney Garrison (Southington) 5-2, 3. Tia Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 5-0, 4. Kailey Wackerman (Fairfield Ludlowe) 4-10, 5. Brittany LeClair (Glastonbury) 4-10, 6. Isabella Giordano (Ridgefield) 4-8, 6. Sofia Guiduli (Staples) 4-8.

Long jump: 1. Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 18-1.25, 2. Meilee Kry (Danbury) 17-3.25, 3. Giuliana Robles (Danbury) 17-0, 4. Peyton McNamara (McMahon) 16-7.75, 5. Selina Soule (Glastonbury) 16-3.25, 6. Jasmyn Bransford (Norwich Free Academy) 16-2.25.

Shot put: 1. Trinity Cardillo (Southington) 43-7.5, 2. Katherine George (Hall) 38-7.25, 3. Dinaka Onoh (Hall) 37-7.25, 4. Taylor Symonette (Staples) 35-3, 5. Mira Mohler (Hall) 34-11.75, 6. DiLyani Dorce (McMahon) 34-6.5.

Pole vault: 1. Paige Martin (Norwich Free Academy) 12-3.5 (meet record), 2. Mallory Malz (Glastonbury) 11-0, 3. Hannah Elliott (Norwich Free Academy) 10-6, 4. Madison Martin (Norwich Free Academy) 9-6, 5. Alexah Zaczynski (Southington) 9-0, 6. Sydney Golas (Hall) 9-0.