Embiid scores 31, leads streaking 76ers past Spurs 119-100 AARON BRACY, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 9:42 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for the shot against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP
San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV shoots against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP
San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray shoots against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP
CORRECTS SPURS PLAYER TO JOCK LANDALE, INSTEAD OF KEITA BATES-DIOP - Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, goes up for a dunk against San Antonio Spurs' Jock Landale, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, knocks the ball away from San Antonio Spurs' Joshua Primo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP
San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray, right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Matisse Thybulle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP
San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray, left, looks to pass the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry, center, and Joel Embiid defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to six games with a 119-100 win over the short-handed San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
Embiid has scored at least 31 points in every game during the winning streak and has averaged 33.2 points and 10.5 rebounds in that stretch. The four-time All-Star entered Friday leading Philadelphia in scoring (26.7 ppg) and rebounding (10.7 rpg).