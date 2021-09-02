Embattled Mets edge Marlins 4-3 for 5th straight victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI single and the embattled New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw, the first time that’s happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Statisticians at Elias were unable to go back any further with certainty because prior pitch-count records aren’t precise.

Francisco Lindor doubled home a run and scored on a balk by Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (8-13). New York won all three games completed this week against the last-place Marlins to cap a tumultuous homestand, including the resumption of one suspended in the top of the first on April 11.

The teams were rained out Wednesday night, one day after acting Mets general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday and was placed on paid administrative leave by the Mets “until further notice.” Team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities running baseball operations.

Jeurys Familia (9-3) struck out two in a perfect inning and Edwin Diaz did the same in the ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances. The win guaranteed New York will finish at least .500 at home this season.

The third-place Mets began the night five games behind NL East leader Atlanta, which played at Colorado.

Jeff McNeil singled with one out in the seventh and went to third when right fielder Jesus Sanchez bobbled Patrick Mazeika's hard-hit single, one of four errors by Miami.

Smith then pulled a line drive that glanced off the glove of first baseman Jesus Aguilar while he was positioned in fair territory.

___

