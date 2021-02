The Texas Rangers traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to the Oakland on Saturday, just over two months after the team said the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role.

Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.