Ellie Forma posted a school record on bars when the Trumbull Eagles scored a season high team score of 143.7 in a virtual girls’ gymnastics meet with Wilton on Saturday.

A sophomore, Forma scored a 9-6 to lead a strong performance in the event by coach Celina Huber’s team.

Junior Juliana Puccarielli posted a score of 9.2, and senior Kenna Stevenson scored a 9.1.

Forma took the top place on vault with a 9.5. Junior Cayden Paymer was second at 8.8 and senior Rachel Kapteina scored an 8.75.

On beam, junior Talia Lalli was best with a score of 8.85. Paymer scored an 8.8 followed by Forma with an 8.7.

On floor, Forma was tops at 9.4. Junior Leah Cody scored a 9.2, followed by freshman Ariana Sebourne with a 9.0.

Forma took the top spot in the all-around at 37.2. Stevenson came in second with a 35.1 and Paymer came in third with a 34.3.

Trumbull met Greenwich on Sunday and finished with a team score of 138.4.

On vault, Stevenson scored a 9.1, Paymer a 9.0, and Forma had an 8.9.

On bars, Forma had the top score of the day with a 9.55. Lalli scored an 8.5, and Stevenson scored an 8.35.

On beam, Forma led the Eagles with a 9.2. Stevenson had an 8.5, and Paymer scored an 8.4.

On Floor, Forma earned the top score with a 9.2 followed by Cody at 8.8, and Puccarielli at 8.6.

Forma earned the top score in the all-around with a 36.85. Stevenson scored a 34.05.