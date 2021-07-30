Eichel's rift with Sabres deepens in contradicting GM Adams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel’s representatives released a statement Friday night saying “the process is not working,” in further opening a deepening rift between the Buffalo Sabres captain and the team.
In an email to The Associated Press, agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli contradicted general manager Kevyn Adams in saying they were under the impression a Sabres specialist was in agreement in backing Eichel’s desires to have artificial disk replacement surgery to repair a herniated disk that sidelined the player for the final two months of the season.