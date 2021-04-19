Edmonton 4, Montreal 0

Montreal 0 0 0 — 0 Edmonton 0 0 4 — 4 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Edmonton, Bear 1 (Puljujarvi, McDavid), 10:49. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 24, 15:11. 3, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 11 (McDavid), 17:37. 4, Edmonton, Shore 5 (Russell, Yamamoto), 18:21 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-7-8_22. Edmonton 7-10-19_36. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 4. Goalies_Montreal, Price 12-7-5 (7 shots-7 saves), Montreal, Allen 7-8-4 (29-25). Edmonton, Smith 16-4-2 (23-22). A_0 (18,641). T_2:25. Referees_Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Travis Toomey. More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni