Edmonton 3, Calgary 2

Calgary 1 1 0 — 2 Edmonton 0 2 1 — 3 First Period_1, Calgary, Stone 1 (Mangiapane, Lucic), 12:23. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 12 (Draisaitl), 1:19 (pp). 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 10 (Monahan, Bennett), 5:25. 4, Edmonton, Kahun 6 (Yamamoto, Bear), 11:29. Third Period_5, Edmonton, McDavid 22 (Draisaitl), 7:01 (pp). Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-12-6_26. Edmonton 14-6-5_25. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Edmonton 2 of 5. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 12-13-2 (25 shots-22 saves). Edmonton, Smith 13-3-1 (26-24). A_0 (18,641). T_2:21. Referees_Michael Markovic, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Travis Toomey. More for youSportsUConn guard Nika Muhl to return to the lineup for Final...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers shares USBWA Freshman of the Year...Staff reports