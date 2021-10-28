East Carolina controls 2nd half, rallies past USF 29-14

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers passed for 220 yards and began a second-half comeback with a touchdown pass to Audie Omotosho as East Carolina rallied past South Florida 29-14 on a wet Thursday night.

The 17-yard touchdown pass brought ECU within a point, 14-13. A second possession ended with three Ahler passes either broken up or hurried in or near the end zone, and a 39-yard field goal attempt on fourth down was wide in driving rain.