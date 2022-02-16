Eason sparks LSU to 84-65 romp over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals to power LSU to an 84-65 victory over Georgia on Wednesday night.

Eason came off the bench in the first half to score 17 and grab six boards, sparking the Tigers (19-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) to a 38-22 lead at halftime. LSU forced 15 turnovers in the first half and had a 20-2 advantage in points off turnovers. The Tigers raced to their first-half lead by outscoring the Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12) 26-2 in the paint.