https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Eagles-skate-to-finals-at-Heuchling-Swift-14938946.php
Eagles skate to finals at Heuchling Swift Tournament
Trumbull advanced to the finals of the Heuchling Swift Hockey Tournament in New Hampshire this past weekend.
The Eagles beat Portsmouth (NH) 4-2 and Biddeford (ME) 3-0 before falling 2-1 to Martha's Vinyard (MA) in the finals.
The Trumbull skaters improved their overall record to 3-2-0 and will host the SJ Cadets Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Shelton Rinks.
