Eagles skate to finals at Heuchling Swift Tournament

Trumbull advanced to the finals of the Heuchling Swift Hockey Tournament in New Hampshire this past weekend.

The Eagles beat Portsmouth (NH) 4-2 and Biddeford (ME) 3-0 before falling 2-1 to Martha's Vinyard (MA) in the finals.

The Trumbull skaters improved their overall record to 3-2-0 and will host the SJ Cadets Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Shelton Rinks.