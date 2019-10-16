Eagles place fourth at FCIAC Championships

The Trumbull boys’ cross country team placed fourth at the FCIAC Championships on Tuesday at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

“The weather was great, and the course was in good shape and the boys took advantage as we had many significant personal best times for a K-kilometer race,” coach Jeff Klein said. “Senior captain Cyrus Asgari placed 15th to earn first-team All FCIAC honors. Cyrus has paced us all season and he has done a great job leading the team.”

Varujan Edwards was right behind Asgari, finishing in 16th, while Nick Klaiber was 22nd and Joe Gregory 26th for the Eagles. The trio earned second team All FCIAC. The team’s final scorer was Bronson Vo, who placed 31st. All eight runners in the Varsity race for Trumbull achieved personal best times.

“We train all fall with the goal of peaking at the end of the season during championship meets and the boys did exactly that at FCIACS. It was great to see,” Klein said.

The times recorded also were among the best-ever for a Trumbull team since 1998, when records have been kept on the Waveny course. Asgari’s time of 16:29 was the fifth best-ever for an Eagle, while Edwards’ time was the sixth fastest and Klaiber’s was eighth best.

The five scoring boys had the second fastest Trumbull team time ever, just missing the 2018’s team course record by three seconds.

“Our freshman also did very well, which was great to see,” Klein said. The frosh took third, led by Ryan Klaiber (7th place) and Justin Adorante (8th place).

The JV team placed fourth behind Staples, Ridgefield and Danbury.

They were paced by Brendan Estacio, who ran a personal best time of 18:23 to place 25th. Other scorers for the JV were Jackie Zhang (31st), Ryan Hass (36th), Mohammed Abunar (45th) and Alex Coley (50th), as each recorded their fastest 5K times ever.

“It was really great to see so many boys do so well across all three races today,” Klein said. “This team has worked as hard as any I have coached, and I am really proud of what they accomplished.”

Trumbull closed out the regular season with a sweep at home against FCIAC rivals Norwalk, Stamford and Westhill. Asgari took top honors in 15:36, which was the third fastest time ever run by an Eagle on their home course. The team finished with a regular season league record of 12-3.

Next up is the Class LL state championships at Wickham Park in Manchester on Oct. 26.

The freshman will close out their season running against their peers at the Hatter Invitational in Danbury on Oct. 24.