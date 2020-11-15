Eagles get Jeffery, Sanders back for game against Giants

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles have gotten healthier on offense in time for another division game.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is back in Philadelphia’s lineup against the New York Giants, his first action since foot surgery last year. Jeffery last played on Dec. 9, 2019. With Jeffery’s return, receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is a healthy scratch.

Running back Miles Sanders, the Eagles' leading rusher, is also back after missing three games with a knee injury.

The Carolina Panthers won't have top offensive playmaker Christian McCaffrey or left tackle Russell Okung for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCaffrey injured his shoulder in last week’s 33-31 loss to the Chiefs and was ruled out Friday. Okung will miss his fifth game this season because of injury, so Dennis Daley starts, protecting Teddy Bridgewater’s blindside.

Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn (knee) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) are active after being listed as questionable on Friday.

The Buccaneers are playing without left guard Ali Marpet, who will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion. This week the Bucs moved Ryan Jensen to left guard to start A.Q. Shipley at center after Joe Haeg struggled last week at left guard. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens is on the COVID-19 list.

Green Bay takes on Jacksonville without its usual starting cornerbacks. Kevin King is missing a fifth straight game with a quadriceps injury, while Jaire Alexander was listed on the injury report with a concussion and hand issue.

Alexander, who has been playing as well as any cornerback in the league, left the Packers’ 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 5 to be evaluated for a concussion.

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is active after being questionable with an ankle injury. Green Bay also has left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) back after missing three games and linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) in the lineup after missing the past five and being activated off injured reserve.

Jacksonville is missing one of its top receivers in Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and starting center Brandon Linder (back). The Jaguars also won’t have safety Josh Jones, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a chest problem, and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton didn't travel to Green Bay for personal reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

The Houston Texans won’t have leading rusher David Johnson against the Cleveland Browns after placing him on injured reserve Saturday with a concussion he got in last week’s win over Jacksonville. Duke Johnson, who spent four seasons with Cleveland before he was traded in 2019, gets the start.

The Browns returned from their bye healthier than they’ve been in weeks. Star running back Nick Chubb will play for the first time since Oct. 4, when he sprained his right knee. Starting right guard Wyatt Teller is also back after missing three games with a calf strain.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is active against Washington, giving Matthew Stafford a go-to option with receiver Kenny Golladay out a second consecutive game with a hip injury. Hockenson was held out of practice Wednesday with a toe injury and was listed as questionable.

Washington previously ruled out starting receiver Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) and offensive tackle Geron Christian (knee).

___

TAMPA BAY-CAROLINA

Buccaneers: G Ali Marpet, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Will Grier, LT Russell Okung, OL Michael Schofield, DT Bruce Hector, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB Sean Chandler

___

HOUSTON-CLEVELAND

Texans: QB Josh McCown, WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, G Senio Kelemente, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Charles Omenihu

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Joe Jackson

___

PHILADELPHIA-NY GIANTS

Eagles: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR Quez Watkins, QB Nate Sudfeld, DB Craig James, RB Jason Huntley, OL Brett Toth

Giants: WR Dante Pettis, ILB T.J. Brunson, OL Kyle Murphy, OT Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh

___

JACKSONVILLE-GREEN BAY

Jaguars: WR Laviska Shenault, QB Gardner Minshew, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Dakota Allen, DT Doug Costin, OL Brandon Linder

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, CB Jaire Alexander, S Will Redmond, LB Jonathan Garvin, WR Darrius Shepherd, DL Billy Winn

___

WASHINGTON-DETROIT

Washington: QB Kyle Allen, OT Geron Christian, WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), WR Robert Foster, LB Thomas Davis, LB Jared Norris

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, WR Jamal Agnew, QB David Blough, OL Logan Stenberg, DT Nick Williams

___

