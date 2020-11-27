FG FT Reb
ETSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adheke 22 4-5 0-0 0-7 1 4 8
Patterson 18 0-4 1-2 2-2 1 2 1
L.Brewer 35 7-19 3-4 0-8 1 2 20
Sloan 22 2-7 2-4 0-1 3 2 7
S.Smith 33 0-5 4-4 2-4 2 2 4
T.Brewer 21 3-7 2-2 0-4 1 1 8
Monsanto 16 2-9 0-0 3-6 2 1 4
Niblack 14 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Amaefule 13 1-1 1-3 0-2 0 2 3
Harris 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-58 13-19 7-37 11 17 57

Percentages: FG .345, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (L.Brewer 3-9, Sloan 1-2, Patterson 0-1, S.Smith 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2, Monsanto 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Adheke 2).

Turnovers: 18 (L.Brewer 5, Adheke 3, S.Smith 3, Harris 2, Sloan 2, Monsanto, Niblack, T.Brewer).

Steals: 12 (S.Smith 4, L.Brewer 2, Sloan 2, T.Brewer 2, Monsanto, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MIDDLE TENNESSEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dishman 21 4-6 2-3 3-6 0 0 10
Jackson 17 3-5 2-3 0-3 0 4 8
Davis 31 1-8 0-0 0-7 2 2 3
Jordan 27 1-4 0-0 0-3 3 3 3
Sims 18 1-6 2-2 0-0 1 3 5
Shuler 24 2-7 1-2 0-2 1 3 5
Coleman-Jones 19 1-1 2-2 1-4 0 4 4
Millner 12 0-4 0-0 1-4 0 1 0
Lawrence 11 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Millin 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Johnson 7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
King 5 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 15-50 9-12 6-33 8 24 43

Percentages: FG .300, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Jordan 1-3, King 1-4, Sims 1-4, Davis 1-5, Lawrence 0-1, Millin 0-1, Millner 0-1, Shuler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dishman, Johnson, Sims).

Turnovers: 27 (Davis 5, Jackson 4, Coleman-Jones 3, Jordan 3, Lawrence 3, Millner 3, Shuler 2, Sims 2, Dishman, Johnson).

Steals: 10 (Davis 3, Shuler 2, Sims 2, Jordan, Lawrence, Millner).

Technical Fouls: None.

ETSU 24 33 57
Middle Tennessee 22 21 43

A_50 (7,186).