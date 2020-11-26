FG FT Reb
NC WESLEYAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lewis 28 6-13 4-5 0-5 0 3 16
Dixon 26 0-5 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Resper 31 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 3 2
McDowell 18 2-5 1-3 0-1 1 5 5
Young 16 1-2 2-2 1-1 0 5 4
Pettiford 31 2-7 4-6 0-5 0 2 8
Kelly 22 3-3 2-8 0-3 0 4 8
Thompson 16 3-3 1-4 0-2 0 1 7
Eskew 6 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
Bailey 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Spence 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-42 16-30 1-23 4 27 52

Percentages: FG .429, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 0-7, .000 (Dixon 0-1, Lewis 0-1, McDowell 0-1, Pettiford 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly, Thompson).

Turnovers: 19 (McDowell 7, Lewis 5, Bailey, Dixon, Kelly, Pettiford, Resper, Thompson, Young).

Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Kelly, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ELON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Poser 18 5-6 3-4 1-4 1 3 13
McIntosh 28 5-12 3-4 0-1 4 0 18
Ndugba 23 1-3 1-4 0-3 0 4 3
Gillens-Butler 25 7-14 5-6 5-9 2 3 19
Woods 26 0-3 3-4 1-3 3 1 3
Wooten 18 3-6 2-2 0-0 0 1 8
Burford 17 3-4 1-2 0-1 2 0 7
Hannah 12 1-1 0-0 2-5 0 3 2
Michael 12 1-4 1-2 0-1 1 1 3
Graham 10 2-4 0-1 1-8 1 3 4
Wright 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Daugherty 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harris 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mendys 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nilsen 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-60 19-29 10-36 14 23 82

Percentages: FG .483, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (McIntosh 5-11, Harris 0-1, Michael 0-1, Woods 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ndugba 0-2, Wooten 0-3, Gillens-Butler 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Michael).

Turnovers: 9 (Poser 3, Michael 2, McIntosh, Ndugba, Woods, Wright).

Steals: 5 (Ndugba 2, Burford, Gillens-Butler, McIntosh).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC Wesleyan 23 29 52
Elon 40 42 82

.