E. Washington 92, Portland St. 80

Eyman 1-3 1-2 3, Saunders 2-6 0-0 4, Starks 1-6 0-0 3, Saterfield 6-20 6-6 21, Woods 5-10 3-4 15, Johnson 5-9 0-0 10, Kirby 4-8 0-0 8, Harvey 5-9 0-1 12, Munson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-74 10-13 80.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run