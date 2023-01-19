Skip to main content
Sports

E. Washington 83, N. Colorado 75

Allegri 4-11 1-2 9, Jones 2-4 2-3 6, Price 9-11 3-5 23, Davis 4-5 4-4 12, Venters 6-10 2-2 15, Coward 2-3 1-2 5, Erikstrup 2-4 0-0 4, Stroud 4-7 0-0 9, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-55 13-18 83.

N. COLORADO (6-13)

Wisne 3-6 0-1 6, Creech 1-3 0-1 2, Johnson 5-12 5-5 18, Knecht 8-20 3-3 23, Kountz 8-15 1-2 21, Reynolds 1-4 0-0 2, Hughes 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-65 9-12 75.

Halftime_E. Washington 39-35. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 4-14 (Price 2-3, Venters 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Davis 0-1, Jones 0-2, Allegri 0-3), N. Colorado 12-30 (Kountz 4-6, Knecht 4-11, Johnson 3-8, Shaw 1-3, Reynolds 0-2). Rebounds_E. Washington 29 (Allegri 9), N. Colorado 28 (Knecht 9). Assists_E. Washington 19 (Davis 6), N. Colorado 14 (Kountz 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 18, N. Colorado 19. A_1,295 (2,734).

More for you
Written By