E. Washington 78, Sacramento St. 75

Mawein 3-7 0-0 7, McRae 2-5 1-2 5, Chappell 9-16 0-2 23, Hunt 2-9 0-2 6, Patterson 4-10 2-2 13, Marks 2-6 4-4 10, Wilbon 1-4 2-4 4, Adams 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 26-61 9-16 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run