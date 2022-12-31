E. Washington 70, Montana St. 67

Allegri 8-15 0-0 19, Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Price 0-4 2-2 2, Davis 2-4 3-4 9, Venters 5-9 4-4 17, Coward 2-3 5-6 9, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Erikstrup 2-4 2-2 7, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 18-20 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run