E. Michigan beats San Jose St. in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Michigan quarterback Taylor Powell got emotional after winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors and leading the Eagles to a 41-27 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday.
“I’m just really thankful for the opportunity here,” said Powell, who threw for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns. “My college career has been a journey. I’ve had two coaches fired and had to find different homes. But it’s hard to talk about (coach Chris Creighton’s) belief in me. He was unwavering.”