Dvorak scores 2, Montembeault saves 48, Montreal tops Dallas LARY BUMP, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 12:11 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 Tuesday night for their third road win.
Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored 22 seconds apart in the second period, and Tyler Toffoli, Dvorak and Josh Anderson beat Jake Oettinger three times in 3:15 for a 5-2 lead early in the third. Braden Holtby replaced Oettinger after Anderson's goal at 4:18.