Duvall's 3-run homer helps Marlins beat Phillies 9-6

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 on Monday night.

Corey Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the sixth, and Garrett Cooper had two hits and an RBI off the bench for the Marlins. They've won five of their past six to close within one game of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Miami rookie Trevor Rogers allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings, which increased his ERA to 1.75. Adam Cimber (1-1) pitched a scoreless sixth, and Dylan Floro retired the only batter he faced for his first career save.

Zach Eflin (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, whose 0-for-16 slump has dropped his OPS to .884, was held out for the second game in a row.

“He has been scuffling a little bit,” manager Joe Girardi said before the game. “Sometimes a couple of days off help.”

Duvall hit his ninth homer in the seventh off Brandon Kintzler. Duvall is batting only .220 but has 33 RBIs and came into the game tied for sixth in the National League in that category.

Aguilar ranked second in RBIs and now has 35.

The score was 2-all in the sixth when Duvall reached on an error by shortstop Ronald Torreyes. Duvall went to third on a hit-and-run single by Jon Berti, and Dickerson cleared the bases.

Miami scratched out a run in the second with a walk, a bloop double by Dickerson and Sandy León's sacrifice fly.

Brad Miller hit his 100th career homer for the Phillies in the ninth, and Jean Segura had a two-run double.

LONG ABSENCE

Left-hander Shawn Morimando pitched in the majors for the first time in five years when he took the mound to start the ninth, allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning. He pitched in two games for the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: They activated C Jorge Alfaro from the injured list and optioned C Chad Wallach to Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius (right elbow), on the 10-day IL since May 14, is on the trip but isn’t taking full swings yet and still has some swelling.

Marlins: 3B Brian Anderson (sore left shoulder) exited in the third inning. ... CF Starling Marte (broken rib) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville. ... RHP Sixto Sánchez is scheduled to throw a bullpen Tuesday for the first time since being sidelined in spring training.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 3.63).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports