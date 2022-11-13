Skip to main content
Sports

Dutch Results

AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie
Saturday's Matches

Vitesse 0, Sparta 4

Fortuna Sittard 0, FC Emmen 1

Excelsior 0, SC Heerenveen 1

Sunday's Matches

FC Utrecht 2, FC Groningen 1

FC Twente 1, Go Ahead Eagles 1

FC Volendam 0, Feyenoord 2

Ajax 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

RKC Waalwijk 3, AZ Alkmaar 1

Wednesday's Match

Ajax 2, Vitesse 2

Thursday's Match

Feyenoord 1, SC Cambuur 0

Friday's Match

Sparta 1, FC Twente 1

Saturday's Matches

FC Volendam 0, FC Utrecht 4

FC Emmen 3, Ajax 3

PSV Eindhoven 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Sunday's Matches

NEC Nijmegen 6, RKC Waalwijk 1

FC Groningen vs. Fortuna Sittard, 8:30 a.m.

SC Heerenveen vs. SC Cambuur, 8:30 a.m.

Feyenoord vs. Excelsior, 10:45 a.m.

Go Ahead Eagles vs. Vitesse, 2 p.m.

Friday's Match

FC Twente vs. FC Emmen, 2 p.m.

More for you
Written By