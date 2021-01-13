Durant, Nets win while short-handed with Harden deal pending BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 10:47 p.m.
1 of6 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Austin Rivers (8) and RJ Barrett (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. (Brad Penner/Pool Photo via AP) Brad Penner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) dunks against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30), center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Elfrid Payton during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. (Brad Penner/Pool Photo via AP) Brad Penner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) looks to pass the ball while defended by Brooklyn Nets forwards Jeff Green (8) and Reggie Perry (14) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. (Brad Penner/Pool Photo via AP) Brad Penner/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Brooklyn Nets forwards Jeff Green (8) and forward Reggie Perry (14) and guard Bruce Brown (1) fight for a rebound against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. (Brad Penner/Pool Photo via AP) Brad Penner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks to pass the ball while defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) and guard Bruce Brown, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. (Brad Penner/Pool Photo via AP) Brad Penner/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) defend during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. (Brad Penner/Pool Photo via AP) Brad Penner/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the solo superstar before soon fronting a brand new Big Three, leading the Brooklyn Nets — short-handed after agreeing to a trade for James Harden — to a 116-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
Durant was already scheduled to play on both nights of a back-to-back for the first time since surgery to repair his Achilles tendon. He maybe had to do a little more than planned after the Nets shook up their roster earlier in the day with a four-team blockbuster centered around the acquisition of Harden, the three-time NBA scoring champion.