Durant, Harris lead Nets to 130-115 win over Hornets JEFFREY BERNSTEIN, Associated Press April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 10:25 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York.
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York.
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots a 3-pointer Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York.
Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) stops Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges from scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists, Joe Harris scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-115 on Friday night.
Landry Shamet added 20 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving had 12 points, with Blake Griffin and Jeff Green each chipping in 10 for the Nets on the day after LaMarcus Aldridge retired after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in a game Saturday.
