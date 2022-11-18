Duquesne 85, Colgate 80

Moffatt 7-10 3-3 21, Records 3-8 7-8 13, Lynch-Daniels 6-14 1-2 17, Richardson 3-7 2-2 10, Smith 1-6 3-3 5, Woodward 3-4 0-0 6, Thomson 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 1-3 0-0 2, Cummins 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 16-18 80.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves