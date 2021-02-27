Dumba scores in last second of OT, Wild beat Kings 4-3 PATRICK DONNELLY, Associated Press Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 11:39 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Dumba scored in the final second of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
With time running out, Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello dug the puck out of a scrum on the side boards and slipped a pass to Dumba in the slot. The Wild defenseman made a move and flipped a wrist shot past Calvin Peterson with 0.3 seconds left.
Written By
PATRICK DONNELLY