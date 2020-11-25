FG FT Reb
DUKE (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akinbode-James 25 5-8 5-6 5-16 1 2 15
Williams 21 6-8 0-0 2-5 6 3 12
Goodchild 32 6-17 3-3 1-4 1 1 16
Patrick 31 9-13 1-2 3-7 5 3 21
de Jesus 31 5-9 2-4 0-3 4 1 13
Claude 28 3-5 1-1 3-10 0 2 7
Nwoke 11 1-2 2-2 0-2 1 0 4
Anastasieska 21 3-4 0-0 0-3 1 4 6
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 38-66 14-18 16-53 19 16 94

Percentages: FG 57.576, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Patrick 2-2, Goodchild 1-6, de Jesus 1-2, Claude 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (de Jesus 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Anastasieska 4, Williams 3, Goodchild 3, Akinbode-James 2, Patrick 2, de Jesus 2)

Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Patrick 2, Goodchild 1, Nwoke 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akila Smith 32 8-12 1-2 3-10 1 3 17
Leroy 27 3-8 0-0 2-5 1 0 6
McMakin 37 9-26 1-3 1-3 1 1 24
Shipp 28 3-13 2-4 1-2 0 4 8
Tra'dayja Smith 34 1-11 2-2 1-2 3 4 5
Reljic 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Boothe 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Odell 16 2-6 0-0 4-4 0 1 4
Vennema 12 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-77 6-11 15-29 6 17 64

Percentages: FG 33.766, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McMakin 5-13, Smith 1-3, Leroy 0-1, Shipp 0-7, Odell 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (McMakin 3, Smith 2, Leroy 1, Shipp 1, Smith 1, Odell 1)

Steals: 9 (McMakin 3, Smith 3, Smith 2, Boothe 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Longwood 10 19 21 14 64
Duke 23 21 30 20 94

A_0

Officials_Deanna Jackson, Ray Bullocik Jr., Karen Preato