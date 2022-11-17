Duke 71, Texas A&M 52

Barker 4-8 3-4 13, Patty 4-8 2-3 10, Bowles 5-6 2-3 15, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Malone 1-2 1-2 3, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Kay Kay Green 2-5 0-0 4, Hylton 0-4 2-2 2, Kindred 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 18-42 10-14 52
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves