HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart converted a three-point play in the final 45 seconds, and then added another free throw, scoring the last four points as Army clipped Colgate 75-73 on Sunday less than 24 hours after being blown out by 44 points.

Colgate's Tucker Richardson turned the ball over on an offensive foul with 12 seconds left and Army held on to win.