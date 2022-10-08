Duggan, Johnston lead No. 17 TCU past Kansas; Daniels hurt DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 6:09 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Duggan almost single-handedly carried TCU to wins in its first four games. Against Kansas, another threat emerged for the Horned Frogs, and that should concern defensive coordinators across the Big 12.
Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left to cap a wild second half, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31 on Saturday.