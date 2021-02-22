Dubois scores in OT, Winnipeg beats Vancouver 4-3 Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 1:20 a.m.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 27 seconds into overtime after Vancouver's Elias Pettersson forced the extra period with a goal with 38 seconds left in regulation, and the Jets beat the Canucks 4-3 Sunday night, completing a two-game sweep.
Dubois finished with two goals and Winnipeg also got a goal and an assist from Mark Scheifele and a power-play goal from Neil Pionk in regulation.