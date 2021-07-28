Drury's homer, Conforto's throw lead Mets past Braves 2-1 JERRY BEACH, Associated Press July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 10:39 p.m.
1 of9 New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) and Pete Alonso celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves during their baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. Mary Altaffer/AP
2 of9 New York Mets catcher James McCann tags out Atlanta Braves' Abraham Almonte off a pinch hit from Ehire Adrianza during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. Mary Altaffer/AP
3 of9 New York Mets pinch-hitter Brandon Drury hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
4 of9 New York Mets pitcher Trevor May delivers during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
5 of9 Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies completes a double play after forcing New York Mets Jeff McNeil out off a hit by J.D. Davis during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
6 of9 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
7 of9 New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) and Brandon Nimmo celebrate after Atlanta Braves during their baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. Mary Altaffer/AP
8 of9 Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
9 of9 Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to preserve the New York Mets' 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.
The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.