Drummond has 33 points, 23 boards as Cavs top Knicks 106-103 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 11:06 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Drummond posted the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals as Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak.